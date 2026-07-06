Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Leaves Critics Stunned In First Reactions

Christopher Nolan's long-awaited adaptation of "The Odyssey," the ancient Greek poem credited to Homer, is almost here ... and the first reactions are pretty incredible.

Notably, Nolan and his team at Universal Pictures decided that only members of the press would see this movie early, edging out influencers and meaning that all of these first reactions come from professionals. Among them was IndieWire's David Ehrlich, who had misgivings but was still won over on X: "The Odyssey: a surprisingly natural (and less despairing) Oppenheimer follow-up about a man haunted by defying the gods & dooming civilization – this one fights to avenge his own hubris. IMAX obviously immense. too clunky to be S-tier Nolan, but the last act rewards the journey."

The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman also soundly praised the film, which is led by Matt Damon as the long-lost soldier Odysseus. "'The Odyssey' is as epic as its source material with that level of Christopher Nolan spark that makes it something special," she declared. "It's a story of love and loss and takes you on quite the journey in only the way Nolan knows how. Breathtaking, bold, and perfection."

Erik Davis, of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, enjoyed his extended character limit on X for his massive review. After calling "The Odyssey" an "absolute triumph and a crowning cinematic achievement from one of the great filmmakers of our time," Davis also noted that Nolan surprisingly embraced some horror tropes and described the cast as "stacked," doling out particular praise for Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson (who play Odysseus' wife Penelope and the villainous Antinous, who tries to court Penelope in Odysseus' absence). "Look, it's the must-see cinematic event of the summer — and quite possibly the year," Davis concluded. "I can't wait to watch it again."