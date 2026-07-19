'90s Box Office Bombs That Changed Hollywood Forever

The 1990s were an explosive era for motion pictures. Years like 1999 delivered no shortage of all-time great masterworks that are still being talked about to this very day. Meanwhile, the decade's biggest blockbusters, like "Independence Day," "Jurassic Park," and others, are still discussed by modern filmmakers and audiences alike. Gazing over at the most lasting and discussed 1990s movies, it'd be easy to assume that this decade was nothing but good times and Toad the Wet Sprocket music. Of course, every era of cinema history has its box office misfires, including the gigantic financial failures that upend the entire industry.

So it was with the 1990s, which had its fair share of films that came crumbling down when they actually hit theaters. Five major 1990s box office flops had an especially far-reaching and tremendously adverse impact on the wider film industry. These are films whose financial failures are still being felt in the modern cultural world. Some of these ripple effects include flops that led to the demise of once-great production companies. Others turned Hollywood executives off certain genres for years and years. Still others confirmed that once-invincible leading men were no longer sturdy box-office draws.

Whatever made these 1990s box office flops so lastingly influential on the larger film industry, their respective financial shortcomings are impossible to forget. Decades later, as everyone gets caught up in '90s nostalgia, let's never forget these five box office non-starters and their lasting cultural legacies.