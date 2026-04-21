5 Superhero Movies That Flopped Because Of Bad Release Dates

Release dates are very important for superhero movies. The biggest ones often utilize tried-and-true dates, like the first weekend of May that "Spider-Man" and "The Avengers" (among many others) exploited to lucrative effect. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has often used June as a launchpad for various DC Comics blockbusters, including "Wonder Woman," "Man of Steel," and even 1989's "Batman." When studios figure out that a date works for superhero fare, they tend to corner it and make sure that it becomes an annual hotspot for comic book cinema.

Despite how much care and thought goes into the release dates for these costly titles, not every superhero movie gets the release date it deserves or needs. In fact, several superhero movie box office flops have had their financial fate sealed by dreadful release dates. Five superhero films in particular stand out as prime examples of how much impact a terrible release date can have on a movie's box office run. There isn't one reason a release date is abysmal: Sometimes it's because the date exposes the movie to too much competition, while other times it puts the film on a collision course with unpredictable or overwhelming real-world circumstances.

There are endless reasons why any movie's release date can be bad, and these superhero box office bombs vividly reflect how costly the wrong spot on the calendar can be. If only every one of these titles could drop over May's first weekend.