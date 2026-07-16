The Ending Of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Odyssey"

Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the epic Greek poem "The Odyssey," attributed to Homer and a staple of high school syllabi, is finally here ... so what does it all mean? What happens in Nolan's latest epic masterpiece — a follow-up to another ode to man's power and hubris, "Oppenheimer," which won Nolan his first directing Oscar — and what is he saying with this movie's unbelievable conclusion?

First things first. We say "The Odyssey" is attributed to Homer because, truthfully, scholars aren't united regarding Homer's existence or direct authorship of the epic poem. Even though this poem is decidedly complex, was originally written in ancient Greek, and has been translated many different ways by many different people, it lends itself perfectly to an adaptation because of its ancient origins: it is meant to be performed.

Beyond those basics, Nolan brought back some regular collaborators for this project — Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, James Remar, Elliot Page, Robert Pattinson, and Benny Safdie, who play Penelope, Odysseus, Tiresias, Sinon, Antinuous, and Agamemnon, respectively — and introduced some new faces to the cast. Lupita Nyong'o appears briefly but meaningfully as Helen of Troy and her twin sister Clytemnestra, Zendaya portrays the Greek goddess of wisdom Athena, John Leguizamo plays a loyal blind swineherd named Eumaeus, and Tom Holland has a pivotal role as Telemachus, Penelope and Odysseus' nearly-grown son desperate to find his father. Nolan is also joined behind the camera by his wife and co-producer, Emma Thomas, his cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, and his composer Ludwig Göransson, the latter two of whom worked on "Oppenheimer" — and who, frankly, should clear off their shelves and make room for more Oscars. With that all said, here's everything you need to know about the story and ending of Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey."