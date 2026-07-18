5 Forgotten Post-Apocalyptic Movies That Still Hold Up Today

Many of the best disaster movies of all time are apocalyptic, convincing audiences to turn up in droves to watch films that try to guess which calamity might spell the end of humanity. In "Mad Max: Fury Road," a bit of graffiti in the background of a scene offers up one of the movie's most compelling questions: "Who killed the world?"

It's a question humanity has pondered ever since we became aware that the world might end someday, that this grand experiment we call "society" may eventually crumble. What will bring about our doom? Should we fear a deadly virus, as seen in "I Am Legend"? Will it be the climate crisis, as in "Snowpiercer"? Nuclear war, like in the "Fallout" franchise? A giant asteroid, like the one that killed the dinosaurs? Pick your swan song.

For every "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "I Am Legend," however, there are plenty of post-apocalyptic movies that didn't quite stick around long enough to redefine pop culture's understanding of the end of the world. The movies on the list below didn't last the way the ones mentioned above did, but that doesn't mean they're not worth watching. In fact, the five movies on this list still hold up today ... as long as you're willing to meet the movies where they are, and willing to suspend your disbelief to go along with these visions of life after the end of everything.