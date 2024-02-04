The Right Order To Watch The Mad Max Movies

Few franchises outside of "Star Wars" have retained relevance over the decades as effectively as "Mad Max." George Miller's apocalyptic Australian saga basically created the entire aesthetic of modern wasteland sci-fi — a subgenre that remains strong across film, television, video games, comics, and more. And with the release of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in 2015, Miller delivered an updated story that many view as both the series' best and one of the greatest action movies of the 21st century.

The cultural impact of "Mad Max" is even more impressive when you recognize how little official material there actually is. Aside from one video game and a handful of supplementary comics, there are only four movies, with a fifth — the Anya Taylor-Joy-led "Fury Road" prequel "Furiosa" — set to premiere on May 24, 2024.

If you're planning a rewatch in preparation for the upcoming film, or you just haven't seen any "Mad Max" movies and are looking to start, there are a couple of different ways to tackle the series' chronology. The best option, however, is still to just watch the "Mad Max" movies in release order.