5 Best Monster Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

When done well, a monster movie can be more than simple entertainment. It can bring a whole new creature into the pop culture lexicon. Films like "Godzilla" and "Alien" even kickstarted decades-spanning franchises. The best monster movies of all time introduce creatures that are easy to parody and reference, setting the template for generations of genre entries to follow.

Of course, not every monster flick can be a kaiju-sized hit. There's only so much attention to go around, and plenty of films simply fly under the radar. But if you're tired of seeing the same old aliens and zombies running amok, there are plenty of lesser-seen monster movies worth going down the beaten path to check out.

Ever wanted to see a killer boar wreak havoc? Or alien designs that deviate greatly from what's usually portrayed in cinema? Just when you think you've seen it all, these monster movies show there's always something new and insane to check out.