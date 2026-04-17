5 Best Time Travel Movies Streaming On Netflix

Science fiction allows filmmakers to explore unique worlds and dystopian futures. They can comment on something plaguing society today by examining what it would look like if taken to its most logical (and often diabolical) extreme. And time travel alone is a fascinating proposition: Characters can alter the past in minor or major ways, offering a method to reflect on regrets we all feel about how we might have done things differently, even if it's usually best just to leave things the way they are.

The best time travel movies of all time manage to be both self-reflective and fun. From the shenanigans within the "Back to the Future" series or the time loops in "Edge of Tomorrow," time travel presents myriad possibilities for writers and directors who don't mind getting a little weird. And it doesn't matter if time travel in movies gets confusing at times — just don't think about it too hard.

While we've all heard of "Back to the Future" and "The Terminator," Netflix actually has some time travel hidden gems you should seek out. They may not be instantly recognizable to general audiences, but these are all worth discovering and sharing with your friends — right now, in the present.