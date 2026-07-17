5 Best Treasure Hunt Movies Of All Time, Ranked
What's better than watching a movie where the protagonist is looking for treasure? Whether it's buried pirate gold or a long-forgotten artifact, following the hero as they overcome all the obstacles between them and their goal usually makes for a great time. No matter what comes up, the key is that they always prevail in the end.
Of course, a treasure hunt flick typically isn't just a treasure hunt. More often than not, there's a lot more to these movies than doubloons, jewels, and priceless antiques. The best treasure hunt films are combined with comedy or action, and maybe even have a sci-fi or Western setting. It's a plot structure that can work in just about any genre, which is part of the fun.
Based on the Rotten Tomatoes scores from both audiences and critics, these treasure hunt movies rise above the rest. They have strong characters, awesome stories, and all of them have gone down in cinema history as some of the best motion pictures ever, no matter the genre. Here are five fantastic treasure hunt movies that you should track down immediately.
5. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" kicked off what would become a five-film "Pirates of the Caribbean" series about Captain Jack Sparrow's (Johnny Depp) adventures. The first movie follows the pirate as he and besotted blacksmith Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) try to find Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) after she's kidnapped by Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), who wants her gold medallion so he can lift the titular curse.
There are actually two treasure hunts happening here: Captain Barbossa is after the medallion while Jack and Will are trying to find Elizabeth, who the latter treasures for different reasons. Yes, one of the hunts is for a person, but the journey is a fun one to watch, especially since the stakes keep changing. The film shows what audiences can expect from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise: swashbuckling fun and comedy with a strong cast.
"The Curse of the Black Pearl" is Certified Fresh with a critic score of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience score is even better at 86%. Reviews highlight Depp's performance and the enjoyable nature of the flick. The public also loved it upon release, and many argue it continues to be a great watch. Reddit user Trambopoline96 described it as "grounded" because of its VFX work and on-location filming, with user HighWest48 agreeing that this is "one of the many reasons that film aged so well."
4. The Goonies
What happens when a group of friends try and save their neighborhood with a last-minute treasure hunt? That's what "The Goonies" is all about. Unfortunately for the boys, a country club is taking the land their houses are on (the "Goon Docks" area of Astoria, Oregon), meaning they are all moving away and won't see each other again. This adventure is not only a chance to maybe save their homes, but to have one last hurrah together.
"The Goonies" is the treasure hunt film many grew up with. There's no better representation of doing something a bit off-the-walls with your friends. It's silly and completely outlandish, but that's what makes it fun. You either relate to the kids because you're their age or it reminds you of the carefree and whimsical nature of childhood. It's impossible not to root for the tweens to find the pirate's booty, stick it to the corporation forcing them out of their homes, and win the race against the others looking for the treasure.
This 1985 classic from director Richard Donner boasts an impressive 90% raring from audiences and a 77% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with both referencing the high energy of the characters as the selling point. It's infectious to watch the young cast of "The Goonies" (which includes Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, and Ke Huy Quan, to name but a few) playing off one another, as it feels very natural. "That's the beauty of this movie, it's kids acting like kids," Reddit user MovieBuff90 wrote.
3. Monty Python and the Holy Grail
1975's "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" follows King Arthur (Graham Chapman) as he gathers people for his round table and, later, to help him find the Holy Grail. The movie isn't anything like the legend you might be familiar with, leaning more into wacky comedy as the group encounter a variety of challenges on their quest. Strange caves, scary bridges, a Trojan rabbit, and even a Three-Headed Knight make an appearance.
"The Holy Grail" combines the best of the comedy and treasure hunts genres. You almost forget that they're trying to find the Holy Grail or why they are looking for it in the first place with all the absurd situations they're put in. The film ends on a bizarre note with modern (for the time, at least) police officers getting involved. The real reason that "The Holy Grail" ends with police showing up is because they ran out of money and couldn't make the ending they originally wanted, but the fact that it doesn't seem out of place tells you everything you need to know about this brilliantly bonkers film.
Audiences and critics adore "The Holy Grail," as the film's Rotten Tomatoes scores prove beyond doubt: It has a 92% rating on the Tomatometer and a 95% rating on the Popcornmeter. It's a seminal comedy that's endlessly quotable, and love for "The Holy Grail" has only grown over time. Reddit user pipsqueakkiller calls it "one of the best comedies ever," while user kao_nyc said that it has "so many great lines, so many great scenes."
2. Raiders of the Lost Ark
"Raiders of the Lost Ark" is the movie that started it all for Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford). He's a 1930s professor and archaeologist who, when he isn't teaching, travels the world and tries to save artifacts from falling into the hands of people with nefarious intentions. In the first installment of the "Indiana Jones" franchise, Jones is trying to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis do, so he heads to Egypt to interrupt their efforts.
The opening sequence sets the tone for what we've all come to expect from an Indiana Jones film. He is literally taking an artifact and running from a giant boulder, and the stakes only get higher from there. While it might not come to mind as a treasure hunt movie at first, that's exactly what it is at heart. This is an action-filled adventure that's rooted in Jones tracking something down, there's just not always a map to guide the way.
"Raiders of the Lost Ark" boasts near-perfect scores from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 94% rating on the Tomatometer and a 96% rating on the Popcornmeter. The late, great film critic Roger Ebert called it "a movie of glorious imagination and breakneck speed that grabs you in the first shot, hurtles you through a series of incredible adventures, and deposits you back in reality two hours later." Audiences share this sentiment, with Reddit user FloridaFlamingoGirl calling it "the kind of movie with scenes that stick in your brain forever."
1. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The 1966 Spaghetti Western "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly follows cowboys trying to find gold. Clint Eastwood is Blondie, aka The Man With No Name, a bounty hunter and the "good" of the group. He's joined by Lee Van Cleef as Angel Eyes, the "bad" mercenary, and Eli Wallach as Tuco, the "ugly" bandit. They all have a piece of the puzzle, but won't share what they know with the others, making their search for the treasure difficult and more convoluted than it needs to be.
Not only is this the best Western movie of all time, it's also the best treasure hunt flick out there. Unlike the others included on this list, Blondie, Tuco, and Angel Eyes aren't really working together — they're just three men who share a common goal. A key part of their adventure is that they need each other's information, but no one is willing to be the first to give it up. It makes for an interesting dynamic that isn't in most treasure hunt tales despite how well it works in developing a compelling story.
With a whopping 97% rating from both critics and audiences alike on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" is widely acclaimed. Almost everyone agrees that the story and pacing are top tier, with veteran critic Roger Ebert describing the film as "not a story, but a celebration of bold gestures." Reddit user b1ackfyre writes that "the pacing felt so luxurious" and that it "built so much tension" during its near three-hour runtime.