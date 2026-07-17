5 Best Treasure Hunt Movies Of All Time, Ranked

What's better than watching a movie where the protagonist is looking for treasure? Whether it's buried pirate gold or a long-forgotten artifact, following the hero as they overcome all the obstacles between them and their goal usually makes for a great time. No matter what comes up, the key is that they always prevail in the end.

Of course, a treasure hunt flick typically isn't just a treasure hunt. More often than not, there's a lot more to these movies than doubloons, jewels, and priceless antiques. The best treasure hunt films are combined with comedy or action, and maybe even have a sci-fi or Western setting. It's a plot structure that can work in just about any genre, which is part of the fun.

Based on the Rotten Tomatoes scores from both audiences and critics, these treasure hunt movies rise above the rest. They have strong characters, awesome stories, and all of them have gone down in cinema history as some of the best motion pictures ever, no matter the genre. Here are five fantastic treasure hunt movies that you should track down immediately.