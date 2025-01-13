What Does Spaghetti Western Actually Mean?

Many of the best Western movies were made a long time ago. The genre goes back almost as far as the medium of film, with one early example being "The Great Train Robbery," a short that was released way back in 1903. Generally, a Western is a film set in the American West, but it's more than that. These movies embody the spirit of the American frontier during a time of westward territorial expansion. Westerns typically feature cowboys, bandits, Native Americans, and the iconic vistas of the American Southwest.

Like any genre, there are subgenres, and one of the most popular is the so-called Spaghetti Western. This is a more specific type of Western film, but the name is certainly odd. After all, what does Spaghetti have to do with cowboys out on the range? Nothing, of course, but the name doesn't refer to a film's content — it's more concerned with how it is made. For a movie to be considered a Spaghetti Western, it's not even filmed in the United States, despite being set there.

Spaghetti Westerns were filmed in Europe, often for less money than they'd be made for in the States. They got the "spaghetti" label because most were filmed by Italian directors. The most famous is Sergio Leone, who popularized the concept, though he was far from the only filmmaker doing this: More than 600 Spaghetti Westerns were made in the 1960s and 1970s. Some of the most popular ones had terribly low budgets and were shot primarily at Cinecittà Studios in Rome, Italy, with location shooting spread throughout Italy and Spain.