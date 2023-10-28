The Real Reason Monty Python And The Holy Grail Ended With Police

Prior to the release of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" in 1975, the British comedy group had only released sketches, and the film was their first feature-length narrative. It has since stood the test of time to be hailed by some as the best comedy movie of all time. But even to this day, its ending perplexes fans.

As Monty Python fans will recall, "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" ends with Arthur (Graham Chapman) and Sir Belvedere (Terry Jones) ready to launch their final assault on Castle Aarrgh. However, before their army can charge forth, the fourth wall breaks completely as the police arrive, arresting the pair and turning off the camera. It's one of the most iconic endings in comedy film history, but what led Monty Python's stars to write it?

As it turns out, the decision to end the film with the knights' arrests was nothing more than a cost-saving measure — one of many employed in the making of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail." In 2018, the English newspaper The Times discovered a trove of previously unseen sketches from the film in Python member Michael Palin's private archive. Among them was an alternate version of the ending in which a battle was waged by the knights of Camelot against the French soldiers, with the involvement of the Killer Rabbit of Caerbannog. However, that ending was ultimately cut to save costs.