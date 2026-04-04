All 5 Indiana Jones Movies Ranked

For more than 40 years, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) has taken us on adventures to protect our history and the world, all while celebrating the pulp fiction and serial adventures of early cinema.

Every "Indiana Jones" movie follows several rules, including all having a historical setting. It's an important detail that contributes to the old school serial-adventure tone these films brought into the 1980s as they tried competing with modern teen comedies and horror flicks. These now-classic films proved to be successful counter programming, showing that the thoughtful combination of action-adventure movies and historical fiction can be fun and intense.

While these movies set the bar for blockbusters, some installments add more than others. In celebration of Indiana's legacy, we're ranking all five "Indiana Jones" movies, starting with the most underwhelming mission and working our way toward the most jaw-dropping tale. Each movie is being evaluated for its plot depth, historical/mythical accuracy, and how it was generally received by reviewers. So grab your best adventure hat, and let's take a look at where each entry stands.