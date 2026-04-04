All 5 Indiana Jones Movies Ranked
For more than 40 years, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) has taken us on adventures to protect our history and the world, all while celebrating the pulp fiction and serial adventures of early cinema.
Every "Indiana Jones" movie follows several rules, including all having a historical setting. It's an important detail that contributes to the old school serial-adventure tone these films brought into the 1980s as they tried competing with modern teen comedies and horror flicks. These now-classic films proved to be successful counter programming, showing that the thoughtful combination of action-adventure movies and historical fiction can be fun and intense.
While these movies set the bar for blockbusters, some installments add more than others. In celebration of Indiana's legacy, we're ranking all five "Indiana Jones" movies, starting with the most underwhelming mission and working our way toward the most jaw-dropping tale. Each movie is being evaluated for its plot depth, historical/mythical accuracy, and how it was generally received by reviewers. So grab your best adventure hat, and let's take a look at where each entry stands.
5. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Cast: Harrison Ford, Shia LaBeouf, Cate Blanchett
- Rating: PG-13
- Runtime: 2 hr. 2 min.
- Where to Watch: Paramount+, Disney+
"Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" premiered 19 years after the original trilogy concluded, and it changed the franchise forever. It's clear that it was meant to introduce Indiana to a new generation, but this adventure had us questioning if that was the right choice.
We rejoin Indiana in the 1950s as Mutt Williams (Shia LaBeouf) begs for his help to save his mom, leading to a journey to find the alien-like crystal skull of Peru. While the science-fiction theme makes sense given its 1950s setting, the plot never gels with this established world. The story tries weaving in the paranormal mystery with a governmental agenda while dropping Easter eggs from past movies, but the approach creates an overstuffed plot that never allows these characters to firmly plant themselves.
Critics generally noted the constant notes of nostalgia, which includes a glimpse of the Ark of the Covenant. However, as The New Yorker stated, the franchise's signature blend of comedy and action is hard to find. This could be due to the lack of comradery between Indiana and Mutt, who spend more time arguing than they do trying to understand each other. It's an attempt at a father-son relationship that fails and sends the film on a more serious track.
4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Director: James Mangold
- Cast: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas
- Rating: PG-13
- Runtime: 2 hr. 34 min.
- Where to Watch: Disney+
This latest "Indiana Jones" installment fairs much better due to its deeper storyline and familial themes that are better connected to the film's main adventure.
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is set in 1969 when Indiana's goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), sends him on a mission to stop Nazis from using a legendary dial to change history. This dial is inspired by a real artifact named the Antikythera that was used to predict different celestial phenomena, giving the story a big base to incorporate the franchise's signature fantasy elements.
The unpacking of Indiana and Helena's relationship gives the movie its heft, connecting back to the film's beginning to fill in gaps from the "Indiana Jones" timeline. Harrison and Waller-Bridge expertly respond to each other's emotions in a way that builds their characters who have been avoiding their mistakes.
The emotional depth and inclusion of signature thrills are highlighted by many reviews. AARP Movies for Grownups said that the most eye-catching moments will remind viewers of classic action-adventure serials, making this a nice nod to a genre that "Indiana Jones" carried into current cinema.
3. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Cast: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Ke Huy Quan
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 1 hr. 59 min.
- Where to Watch: Paramount+, Disney+
This sequel starts off like a giant misadventure, but quickly finds its legs in order to become a worthy follow-up to "Raiders of the Lost Ark."
Comedy overwhelms the beginning of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" as Indiana shows off his best James Bond impression while rattling off one-liners during a nightclub gunfight. While this all feels chaotic, it reminds viewers that they're in for another fun adventure before Indiana, Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw), and Short Round (Ke Huy Quan) set out on a quest to find a sacred Sankara Stone stolen from an Indian village.
That fun becomes increasingly important as Indiana digs deeper into understanding a secret cult that conducts ritual sacrifices, with an element of gore not seen in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." As the BBC's review points out, these less palatable moments are sometimes overshadowed by unforgettable action, including that bonkers mine cart scene. The New York Times pointed out that the storyline doesn't have as much shape as the first film, but this allows its characters to wander through this vast landscape, interacting with gems of the jungle and dangers that will make you squirm.
2. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Cast: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Alison Doody
- Rating: PG-13
- Runtime: 2 hr. 8 min.
- Where to Watch: Paramount+, Disney+
This third installment in the original trilogy gives us insight into Indiana Jones' backstory while putting Harrison Ford up against Sean Connery, whose portrayal of James Bond turned him into an icon.
In "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," Indiana is on a mission to save his father, Professor Henry Jones (Connery), who has gone missing while searching for the Holy Grail. The Holy Grail is commonly associated with Christianity and the time of King Arthur, and this film leans into this by using religion and knightly responsibility to help Indiana and Henry find important clues.
The legend of the Holy Grail has been built upon by several generations. So, turning this journey into a father-son bonding trip makes total sense, and it allows us to better understand how Indiana became the person that he is. Their relationship is much more endearing than what we saw between Mutt Williams and Indiana, because Indiana and Henry's arguments are plot-focused debates rather than baseless rants.
While many reviewers felt that "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" didn't break any new ground, they praised the entertaining chemistry between Ford and Connery. The Philadelphia Inquirer pointed out that Connery makes the most of his minor role, with a commanding yet flawed presence that compliments Indiana's humanity.
1. Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 1 hr. 56 min.
- Where to Watch: Paramount+, Disney+
"Raiders of the Lost Ark" was a newfangled spectacle in 1981 that tied itself back to old cinema while building innovations that no one had seen before. Despite changes in technology, this first "Indiana Jones" film still manages to stay relevant.
That relevancy is found in the film's most iconic moments, and in its widely known central artifact that is used as a character instead of a mere object. Indiana Jones is on a quest to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis can get their hands on it. The Ark is a symbol of hope in the Hebrew Bible's Old Testament, and its great power turns it into a weapon against the Nazi's, creating one of the film's most powerful moments.
"Raiders of the Lost Ark" also proves that practical effects could still do wonders amid the rise of computer graphics. Indiana's boulder chase is one of the most iconic moments in cinematic history, and many people remember the face melting scene that appears as a stunning combination of both practical effects and technology. Its winning combination of humor and romance has given it a constant appeal, proving that an action-movie can really have it all.