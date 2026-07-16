5 Period Dramas Way Better Than Bridgerton

There are plenty of things to like about Netflix's hit series "Bridgerton." For one thing, the show is based on a series of popular, historical romance novels by Julia Quinn. For another, it's not afraid to lean into anachronisms — the classical instrumental versions of contemporary pop hits that pervade every season are practically a series trademark at this point. "Bridgerton" also benefits from the fact that it is a streaming show, and therefore not beholden to any rules around how explicitly sexual it can get. Adult romance fans are hungry for passionate adaptations that bring their favorite book ships to life.

The thing about "Bridgerton," though, is that it's not all that great. From the Francesca controversy to the variable chemistry between the romantic leads of each season, "Bridgerton" often fails to provide a satisfying adaptation of a very popular book series. Actors like Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlin have shined on the series, but only in spite of a mediocre script and poorly-paced plotting. There's a flustered sense about the series, as if every decision is made by kicking an inconvenient can down the road in order to solve a more urgent storytelling problem.

Luckily for viewers who are desperate for elegant costumes and harrowing solutions to problems that would otherwise be solved by cellphones in contemporary romances, there are a lot of great period TV shows out there. They aren't all based on books, so they don't necessarily have the kind of built-in fanbase that a show like "Bridgerton" can count on, but the series on this list offer some of the best romance to be found onscreen today. What's more, they offer many other layers of textual substance and dramatic value, and are well worth checking out for any fan of letter-writing and corsetry.