Bridgerton Season 4 Review: This Outing Is Less Raunch, More Rom-Com

It was certainly time for "Bridgerton" to get to Benedict's love story, as the poor man has been stuck in limbo for the past two seasons, treading water in B and C storylines. But now that we've finally gotten to him, his story doesn't disappoint. The dynamic between Benedict and Sophie is charming, and it's refreshing to see a couple who genuinely seem to like each other as people from the very start. Although it leans heavily on the Cinderella tropes, they've clearly invested time in giving Sophie a personality that goes beyond long-suffering servant. We like her right away, so we can understand why Benedict does as well. And the fact that they get a little bit of room to breathe away from London only helps matters, giving them the chance to get to know one another on their own terms.

But of course, each season has a full ensemble of side characters (possibly too many? Do we still need the Mondriches?), some of whom are given better material to work with than others. The Queen (Golda Rosheuvel), we are happy to report, is used more effectively than she has been in quite some time — the prospect of Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), her closest friend, leaving court to visit the land of her birth leaves her feeling vulnerable. Her imperious nature crumbles at the idea of being left alone. This undercurrent of melancholy follows through into the relationship between Francesca (Ruby Stokes) and John (Victor Alli), who seem to care deeply for each other but aren't fully comfortable in their marriage yet — which is sad, since we know that Michaela (Masali Baduza) is essentially waiting in the wings to take over. It almost feels as though they're transposing Francesca's second chance at love storyline from the novels onto Violet (Ruth Gemmell). And while we're happy to see Lady Bridgerton have a little bit of fun — after raising this crew of miscreants, she certainly deserves it — the jury's still out on the impact this choice will have on Francesca's storyline in the future.

Overall, this latest "Bridgerton" romp will provide much of the same fluffy romance that fans fell in love with in the first place. But with two lead characters who are skirting along the edges of high society rather than fully entwined within the ton, Season 4 offers something a little bit different. And, at least in the first half of the show, there's significantly less angst than we've come to expect, allowing fans to luxuriate in the fluffy romance without too much stress. All in all, Season 4 of "Bridgerton" represents a return to form for the popular Netflix series — after a slightly underwhelming third season, the antics of Benedict and Sophie come at exactly the right time.

"Bridgerton" premieres on Netflix on January 29.