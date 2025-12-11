A British Historical Drama Series On Netflix Is Perfect For The Crown Fans

Fans of royalty-focused British historical dramas will adore "Victoria." Originally airing on ITV for three series, it became a staple on PBS in America, and is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix. The show is currently the service's eighth most popular television offering in the United States, and anyone who loved the real-life travails and triumphs offered up by shows like "The Crown" will definitely like what "Victoria" does with its titular character (Jenna Coleman).

Much like "The Crown" explored the life of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton) from her marriage to Prince Philip (Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies, and Jonathan Pryce) to her death, "Victoria" examines the courtship and early married years of Queen Victoria. Newly-minted to her position and facing pressure to have children and continue the line of succession, she falls headlong into a love match with her first cousin, the German Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha (Tom Hughes). Monarch and consort quickly form a felicitous and fecund marital union. But political scheming and their own personalities might end up driving them apart.

While the show didn't manage to delve very deeply into the long real-life reign of Victoria before it was cancelled, it still has the right combination of romance, family drama, and world events to keep anyone who loved "The Crown" happy.