5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like It's Not Like That

This article contains a discussion of addiction.

We have good news and bad news regarding "It's Not Like That," Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson's faith-based series that premiered on Wonder Project in January 2026 before getting picked up by Amazon Prime Video that May. The good news is that "It's Not Like That" is a charming, touching series about pastor Malcolm (Scott Foley), who recently lost his wife, navigating single fatherhood and raising his three children. Along the way, he leans on the recently divorced Lori (Erinn Hayes), and the two try to figure out if there's something romantic between them. Fans flocked to this series, and it earned (as of this writing) a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, it was canceled in July 2026 (per Deadline).

Even though "It's Not Like That" ended on a cliffhanger — with Malcolm confessing his feelings for Lori, only for the entire sequence to be a fantasy as Lori wonders about a different romantic entanglement — it is, apparently, not returning for a second season. If you're a fan of "It's Not Like That," though, you're in luck. These five shows cover similar topics, pull at the same heart-strings, and are compulsively binge-able watches, so they might be able to fill the void left behind by "It's Not Like That." Because "It's Not Like That" only ran for a season, try these five equally delightful picks instead.