5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like It's Not Like That
This article contains a discussion of addiction.
We have good news and bad news regarding "It's Not Like That," Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson's faith-based series that premiered on Wonder Project in January 2026 before getting picked up by Amazon Prime Video that May. The good news is that "It's Not Like That" is a charming, touching series about pastor Malcolm (Scott Foley), who recently lost his wife, navigating single fatherhood and raising his three children. Along the way, he leans on the recently divorced Lori (Erinn Hayes), and the two try to figure out if there's something romantic between them. Fans flocked to this series, and it earned (as of this writing) a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, it was canceled in July 2026 (per Deadline).
Even though "It's Not Like That" ended on a cliffhanger — with Malcolm confessing his feelings for Lori, only for the entire sequence to be a fantasy as Lori wonders about a different romantic entanglement — it is, apparently, not returning for a second season. If you're a fan of "It's Not Like That," though, you're in luck. These five shows cover similar topics, pull at the same heart-strings, and are compulsively binge-able watches, so they might be able to fill the void left behind by "It's Not Like That." Because "It's Not Like That" only ran for a season, try these five equally delightful picks instead.
Platonic
Even though "It's Not Like That" centers around a "will they, won't they" relationship between a man and a woman, the much raunchier (and decidedly not faith-based) Apple TV series "Platonic" never truly suggests that its two main characters might end up together, and it's a genuinely refreshing approach. At the beginning of Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller's comedy that started its run in 2023, Los Angeles-based brewer Will (Seth Rogen) is reeling from his divorce and ends up reconnecting with Sylvia (Rose Byrne), her former best friend. Even though their reunion doesn't go particularly well, Will and Sylvia end up settling back into each others' lives almost seamlessly, which does admittedly irk Sylvia's husband Charlie (Luke Macfarlane) at first. As Sylvia tries to figure out if she'll ever return to her law career after years as a stay-at-home mom and Will grapples with his professional and romantic future, the two become as close as ever, confusing the other people in their lives. (Also, Will parties really hard, and Sylvia does when they hang out ... much to Charlie's chagrin.)
"Platonic" is one of the funniest and most underrated shows airing right now — Byrne, in particular, is delivering one of the sharpest comedic performances in recent memory, whether she's performing wild physical comedy or simply nailing reaction shots. If you want to watch a series about two people trying to figure it out, you absolutely can't go wrong with Platonic.
The Four Seasons
Based on the 1981 movie of the same name written and directed by Alan Alda, the Netflix series "The Four Seasons" assembles a killer cast of comedians for a story that's about growing up, getting older, and finding your way — even when you feel like you might be too long in the tooth to truly "start over." With eight episodes per season and two devoted to each season of the year (during which the core group always plans vacations), "The Four Seasons" stars Tina Fey and Will Forte as husband and wife Kate and Jack, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Steve Carell as the almost-divorced couple Anne and Nick, husband and husband Danny and Claude (Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani), who all go on seasonal trips together. One problem: in Season 1, after Nick announces that he plans to divorce Anne, he also reveals that his much younger girlfriend Ginny (Erika Henningsen) is pregnant with his child.
More and more comedies are being made about a "certain age," and even if you're not navigating your 40s or 50s just yet, there's still definitely something to love in "The Four Seasons," especially any and all scenes where Claude and Kate get to hang out and just be best friends. There are other shows like "The Four Seasons," but don't skip this pick — it's a truly heartwarming, sweet, and watchable ensemble comedy brightened by Fey and Domingo's mere presence.
Nobody Wants This
One of the best Netflix originals that premiered in 2024, "Nobody Wants This" is, like "It's Not Like That," a faith-based show ... but it takes a very different approach, admittedly. Created by Erin Foster, this comedy kicks off when the foul-mouthed podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell), who hosts a podcast about sex and relationships and living as a modern woman with her sister Morgan ("Succession" standout Justine Lupe), attends a friend's dinner party and is absolutely shocked when she strikes up a romantic connection with a handsome man named Noah Roklov (Adam Brody). After the dinner, Joanne is shocked to learn that Noah is a rabbi and committed to his Judaism, while Joanne is firmly agnostic ... but despite their ideological differences, Joanne and Noah decide to give their relationship a shot anyway.
Truthfully, "Nobody Wants This" does get a little repetitive across the two seasons available as of this writing — wondering whether or not Joanne will bite the proverbial bullet and convert to Christianity is now a multi-season arc — but Bell and Brody's chemistry is undeniable, and Lupe is an absolute delight alongside Timothy Simons, the "Veep" veteran who plays Noah's older brother Sasha. "Nobody Wants This" is a sharp, insightful look about how, even in modern times, religion can have an enormous affect on romance ... and investigates whether or not two people with radically different ideologies can make it as a couple.
Parenthood
Parenting is hard, and in the aptly-named "Parenthood," that truth is on full display as we watch one sprawling family try to make their way in the world. Based (somewhat loosely) on the 1981 movie of the same name, the NBC series "Parenthood," which ran from 2010 to 2015 across six seasons, was developed by "Friday Night Lights" creator Jason Katims and centers around three generations of the Bravermans. At the top of the proverbial pyramid, you've got patriarch Ezekiel "Zeek" Braverman (Craig T. Nelson), his wife Camille (Bonnie Bedelia), their adult children Adam (Peter Krause), Sarah (Lauren Graham), Crosby (Dax Shepard), and Julia (Erika Christensen). Beyond that, there's the spouses and children: Kristina (Monica Potter) is married to Adam with three kids including eldest Hattie (future "The Bear" star Sarah Ramos) and the bright but difficult Max (Max Burkholder), Sarah's rebellious daughter Amber (Mae Whitman), and Jasmine (Joy Bryant), Crosby's girlfriend turned wife.
Throughout its run, "Parenthood" tackles just about every issue under the sun, from mental health to intimacy issues to infidelity, and it does so with care, thought, and finesse. In terms of shows about figuring out your life, "It's Not Like That" owes a debt of gratitude to "Parenthood," one of the most relatable and devastating shows in recent TV history.
Catastrophe
Written and created by stars Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan, the British series "Catastrophe," which airs in the United States on Amazon Prime but was created for Channel 4, uses a simple premise. After American businessman Rob (Delaney) meets Irish schoolteacher Sharon (Horgan) during a trip to London, a torrid one-night stand results in an unexpected pregnancy, and Sharon decides to keep the baby. Rob, in response, uproots his entire life and moves to London, and the two end up falling in love and starting a bigger family together. Still, it's far from perfect; Rob and Sharon aren't always perfectly compatible, and Rob's ongoing struggles with his addiction to alcohol and drugs results in some seriously frightening situations.
"Catastrophe" is one of the most radically honest shows — in terms of its approach to parenthood, long-term relationships, addiction, and other difficult topics — ever made, and thanks to Delaney and Horgan's sharp writing, the dialogue feels so natural and real that it can even feel jarring at times. It also features one of the final on-screen performances from Carrie Fisher, who passed away suddenly in December of 2016 while experiencing a cardiac event on an airplane — and if you're a fan of Fisher (and you should be), you absolutely can't miss her affecting, natural, and impactful performance as Rob's mother Mia, the woman who understands her son's demons better than anyone. If you haven't watched "Catastrophe," run — don't walk.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).