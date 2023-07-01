Seth Rogen And Rose Byrne Didn't Want Platonic To Misdirect Audiences

It's been nearly a decade since Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne first partied down as a married couple in the raucous 2014 comedy "Neighbors." If you caught the duo in that flick, you know their comedic chemistry is pretty much second to none, a fact more than confirmed in the film's 2016 sequel, "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising." The pair are at it again in the AppleTV+ comedy "Platonic," though the chemistry is restricted to the titular sort this time.

The series finds Rogen and Byrne portraying Will and Sylvia, former childhood friends who reconnect as adults years after a major falling out. That relationship reconnect is every bit as funny and heart-wrenching as you might think, though some "Platonic" viewers have been surprised it never veers toward the romantic. Per the "Platonic" stars' comments to The Hollywood Reporter, ensuring the series never toyed with viewers' expectations by alluding to a potential romantic entanglement was no easy feat, with Byrne confirming, "It was a constant checking in about it."

Rogen quickly agreed, telling THR, "Yeah, it was on a scene-to-scene basis — making sure that [friendship] was the prevailing sentiment and to not play into misdirection." The actor went on to note they were constantly re-evaluating everything from dialogue to scene blocking to ensure nothing romantic was ever implied. "We were always like, we have to make it clear that this is not a part of the show," Rogen said.