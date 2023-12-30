Carrie Fisher's 5 Best Movies & TV Shows Outside Of Star Was

Woody Allen's career and legacy have been frequently relitigated in recent years due to allegations of sexual impropriety, but many of his early films are still beloved amongst cinephiles — especially his 1986 ensemble movie, "Hannah and Her Sisters." With the title role played by Allen regular (and former partner) Mia Farrow and Michael Caine as her husband, Elliot, the movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Barbara Hershey, Dianne Wiest, Max von Sydow, a young Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Allen himself ... as well as Carrie Fisher, who plays April, friend to Holly (Wiest), one of Hannah's sisters.

The story is told across three distinct arcs, and Fisher's April is paired with Holly (Wiest) for the final one. Though Holly has been trying to get her acting career going for years, it's not working out — and beyond that, she and April end up competing for the same roles in major Broadway musicals (and competing over an architect named David, played by Sam Waterston in an uncredited role). Fisher doesn't have an enormous role in "Hannah and Her Sisters," but she's a vital part of the ensemble regardless.

