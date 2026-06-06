5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Four Seasons

Tina Fey has been a small-screen staple for decades now, and if you watch even a few moments of her Netflix series "The Four Seasons," you know why she's got serious staying power. Alongside her longtime collaborators Tracey Wigfield and Lang Fisher, Fey created this series for Netflix, which stars her, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Erika Henningsen, and Marco Calvani and focuses on a group of now middle-aged college friends reuniting for regular vacations. (It's also, incidentally, a modern adaptation of the 1981 movie written and directed by Alan Alda, who plays Kenney-Silver's father throughout the series in a small role.)

If you're wondering why we didn't mention that Steve Carell in "The Four Seasons," that's not an accident ... but if you haven't watched the show's first season, we won't dive into that whole thing here. As far as the rest of the cast goes, Fey and Forte play wife and husband Kate and Jack, Domingo and Calvani portray husband and husband Danny and Claude, Carell portrays Nick, and Kenney-Silver plays his ex-wife Anne — and Henningsen, who appeared in Fey's Broadway adaptation of "Mean Girls," plays Ginny, the woman that Nick dates after Anne. As you can see, it's a pretty tangled web — but it's also endearing, funny, and wholly relatable.

As of this writing, you can watch two full seasons of "The Four Seasons" — but what should you watch when that's done? This list does, admittedly, skew heavily towards Fey's body of work, but when someone makes a lot of great TV, you must honor it. From Fey's other shows to a series about old friends reuniting under different circumstances to a show about how people behave on vacation, here are five shows you should watch when you finish "The Four Seasons."