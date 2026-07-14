5 Worst Alien Designs In Star Trek, Ranked

Gather a group of science fiction fans together in order to discuss their favorite alien designs, and there's a very good chance that some of them will bring up some of the most famous Star Trek aliens. The subtle and iconic design of the Vulcans and the ever-evolving visage of the Klingons have come to define the franchise when designing alien races. That sense of capable design is very much still there, too. Look at Saru (Doug Jones) from "Star Trek: Discovery," and tell us that the franchise isn't able to stand at the absolute forefront of this particular aspect of visual storytelling — at least, when it feels like it.

The thing is, they can't all be winners, can they? Over the decades, there have been so many aliens in Star Trek shows and movies that the occasional design goes forgotten by the wayside by default. Meanwhile, some of the aliens we cover here tried to be genuinely impressive and inventive, while others seem like they were thrown together at the last possible minute. All of them, however, radiate distilled awkwardness in their own ways. Let's take a look at five of the worst alien designs in the entire Star Trek franchise.