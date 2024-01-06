How Star Trek Failed The Gorn: The Series' Most Controversial Villains Explained

Since the earliest days of the franchise, "Star Trek" has gone above and beyond to bring audiences to fascinating worlds and introduce them to the fantastical creatures that inhabit them. One such alien species that has gone on to become the stuff of pop culture legend is the Gorn: a species of technologically advanced human-like reptiles who famously make their debut on the "Star Trek: The Original Series" episode "Arena." Unfortunately, in the eyes of some "Star Trek" fans, the franchise has consistently and controversially failed the Gorn as the years have gone on.

TikToker @iammichaelzavala interviewed a "Star Trek" fan who raised a fascinating point about the narrative use of the Gorn over the years. Initially, it seemed the goal was for viewers to empathize with the Gorn, seeing as they're introduced as a misunderstood race of beings that the United Federation of Planets unwittingly encroaches on the territory of.

The Gorn retaliate, believing they're being invaded, and this violence lazily became their defining feature as other "Star Trek" media came to be. The allegory of colonial entities othering those they don't understand swiftly fell by the wayside, and the Gorn became one-note villains.

Seeing as the Gorn have only popped up in "Star Trek" media a handful of times, it's easy to chart their swift devolution from project to project.