Quentin Tarantino's Favorite Star Trek Episode Almost Got A Sequel

In 2017, the internet erupted with news that Quentin Tarantino might direct a "Star Trek" film, and it emerged later that his idea was to remake the classic 1968 episode "A Piece of the Action." In it, the Enterprise visits Sigma Iotia II, where the USS Horizon went missing. The planet's entire civilization was now patterned after 1930s gangland Chicago, thanks to a book left behind by the Horizon's crew.

While Tarantino dreamed of remaking "A Piece of the Action," it's not the first time that the franchise considered revisiting the episode. Veteran "Trek" producer Ronald D. Moore once planned a sequel to the classic installment after joining the writing staff of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." "In one of my first pitch sessions for 'TNG,' I tried to sell the story of the Enterprise crew returning to Iotia, the planet of gangsters from 'Piece of the Action,'" said Moore in a 1997 AOL chat. "The gag would've been that by now the Iotians were all Kirk and Spock imitators that wore the TOS uniforms, had somehow managed to get logs and other info about the original Enterprise crew, and had modeled their entire society around ["Star Trek"] — in essence a planet of Trekkers."

Moore pitched it again while working on "Deep Space Nine," to celebrate the franchise's 30th Anniversary. Instead, they followed up one of the best "Deep Space Nine" episodes, "A Trouble with Tribbles."