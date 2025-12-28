10 Most Disturbing Star Trek Alien Species, Ranked

Some of the most famous alien races in all of science fiction originate in the "Star Trek" universe. From the violent, war-mongering Klingons to the silly, furry Tribbles, there are any number of alien races in the franchise that are recognizable to nearly everyone the world over. But what some more casual viewers may not realize is that "Star Trek" is also home to some of the most disturbing aliens in fiction, too.

Often spawned from some of the most horrifying "Star Trek" stories, these upsetting alien races are more than just scary. Their very nature is enough to chill the spine, with motives, tactics, and attributes that defy imagination. Usually deadly, and almost always hideous to behold, these unnerving alien races often operate on a different level than the adversaries and rival interstellar powers that fans are used to. Indeed, even the franchise's greatest captains may find themselves at a loss for how to even deal with them when they come into contact.

Some of these aliens will remind you of classic movie monsters. Others will churn your stomach with nauseating details. But from bad to worse, we've ranked 10 of the most disturbing alien races in "Star Trek." You might be surprised who tops our list.