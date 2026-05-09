Spock's 5 Best Star Trek: The Original Series Episodes, Ranked

"Star Trek: The Original Series" is a groundbreaking show, and the many ways it paved the way for modern science fiction are not exactly hard to trace. After all, the "Star Trek" franchise is still very much up and running, as are the great many other series that owe a creative debt or openly tip their hat to it.

Out of all characters that became iconic from the show, it's probably fair to say that the USS Enterprise first officer Spock (Leonard Nimoy) is the most iconic. The pointy-eared, stoic Vulcan has been a pop culture icon since the show began and remains one today. Easily one of the most recognizable sci-fi characters out there, he's to "Star Trek" what Darth Vader is to "Star Wars."

Since Spock was always part of an ensemble cast instead of an undisputed star of the show, Leonard Nimoy's famous first officer wasn't always in the brightest spotlight. Fortunately, the show did recognize the character's popularity and made him the focal point of a handful of episodes, many of which are pretty amazing. Here's a look at the five best Spock episodes on "Star Trek: The Original Series."