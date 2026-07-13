5 Medical Dramas Way Better Than Grey's Anatomy
"Grey's Anatomy" has been on the air so long that the youngest member of its original cast, Katherine Heigl, is now almost old enough to qualify for AARP benefits. So it's safe to say that the show must be doing something right. The long-running medical drama isn't just a fan favorite, either. It has been nominated for nearly 40 Primetime Emmy awards — including two for outstanding drama series.
Still, it's far from perfect, especially in recent years. There is definitely a sense that "Grey's Anatomy" has overstayed its welcome — one of the biggest fans among our staff, Nina Starner, was already over it back in 2023. And yet here we are, with the show confirmed to last at least into 2027.
Luckily, there are other, better medical dramas to watch; whether you are a lapsed "Grey's Anatomy" fan, or if you never liked it at all. Among the things that makes the following shows superior is that the interpersonal drama is much less soapy (or is barely there at all); the cases don't get as outlandish and gimmicky; and, to put it bluntly, the acting and writing is simply stronger as a whole.
The Pitt
As the newest entry on this list, "The Pitt" has only been around for two seasons. It is already well on its way to securing its place in the high pantheon of medical dramas, however. Starring Noah Wyle — who was in another medical show that we'll be discussing later on — "The Pitt" takes place in the emergency unit of a fictional Pittsburgh hospital. One of the things that makes the show special is that it takes place in real time, as it were, with each season's 15 episodes taking place over a single 15-hour shift.
Wyle has made the bold promise that "The Pitt" will hang around for quite some time, though he also joked that if it lasted as long as his other show, it would put him close to 70-years-old by the time "The Pitt" came to an end. Either way, while it's still early, the show has all the hallmarks of another long-running legacy medical drama worth the long-term love. Season 1 won the Primetime Emmy, the Golden Globe, and the Critics Choice Award for best drama in 2025, in addition to several acting awards for Wyle and his co-stars. Season 2 has already netted a fresh spate of nominations in the first half of 2026.
House, M.D.
It sometimes feels like nobody talks about "House, M.D." anymore despite it once being the most popular show in the world. Whether it's because there is so much competition for a viewer's attention, or because it ended at a time when shows rerunning on cable for decades wasn't a big thing, or just because it's too complex and challenging to be anyone's comfort show — something that "Grey's Anatomy" is for a lot of people, to its credit — "House" falling a bit out of the pop culture conversation doesn't take away from its greatness.
Hugh Laurie stars as Dr. Gregory House, who is as brilliant as he is ornery. But what he lacks in intrapersonal skills and an inability to keep his pain medication addiction under control, he more than makes up for in his skills at correctly identifying the rare and unusual diagnoses of his patients that no other previous doctors had been able to figure out. While it only won five Primetime Emmys over its eight-season run — thanks to having to compete with the likes of "Mad Men," "Breaking Bad," and "Game of Thrones" — "House" did accrue an impressive 25 nominations.
The Knick
From being an underappreciated Cinemax original series to becoming a hidden gem you can watch on HBO Max, "The Knick" spent its two seasons — and the decade since it ended — never quite getting the hype it deserved. Had it run on a more popular cable channel or been a streaming original at a time when streaming had the power it does now, we might have been discussing its 9th or 10th season today. But as it stands, we have 20 fantastic episodes of a period medical drama that, thankfully, is still easily findable, watchable, and bingeable.
Set in a New York City hospital at the turn of the 20th century, "The Knick" centers on Dr. John Thackery (Clive Owen), who privately battles an opium addiction but publicly is well respected for his skills. He is also frequently at the forefront of new advances in surgery and medicine. It also sees Dr. Algernon C. Edwards (André Holland) be frequently dismissed for his skin color, despite the fact that he is twice as educated and as qualified as any of his racist peers.
Talk of a spin-off of "The Knick" that takes place 20 years later was first mentioned in 2021, and the concept was still alive as of 2023. Unfortunately, there's been little motion on the project since. Meanwhile, do your part and volunteer to watch one of the greats.
St. Elsewhere
The fact that "Grey's Anatomy," or any other show on this list, even exists in the first place is thanks to "St. Elsewhere." To be fair, all TV dramas in general, as we know them today, owe "St. Elsewhere" a debt of gratitude. When it first debuted in 1982, it — along with its police procedural sister show "Hill Street Blues," which premiered a year earlier — broke new ground. It did away with the campy melodrama that marked most TV dramas of the '70s while choosing not to emulate the overly cool, highly stylized dramas that were its peers in the '80s.
The result was that "St. Elsewhere" brought a new kind of realism, grit, and edginess to medical dramas that hadn't been seen before. That would then lay the foundation for all the shows that followed. Taking place in the fictional Boston medical facility St. Eligius Hospital — and if you know the controversial ending of "St. Elsewhere," you'll know just how "fictional" it really is — it balanced the complex ecosystem of a varied medical facility with the office politics and personality clashes that go along with it. It was also noteworthy for being one of the earliest screen credits of one award-winning star Denzel Washington, hard as it is now to imagine he was ever just a guy on TV.
ER
While "St. Elsewhere" opened the door, "ER" came flying through it with a crash cart at hand. How good is "ER"? Well, it's the only medical drama on our list of the best TV shows of all time, a list with over 100 entries to sort through. Where it most crucially upped the ante of "St. Elsewhere" is its focus primarily on the emergency room of the hospital, meaning everything was more consistently tense, loaded with high stakes, and impossible to look away from. It also featured its own future movie star — George Clooney — who went from being a doctor on this show to becoming one of Hollywood's biggest and most acclaimed actors.
"ER" isn't wall-to-wall action, similar to "The Pitt," and it's untethered to any real-time premise. With an average of 22 episodes a season, it has more room to slow down, allowing for all that same intrapersonal friction (writ large here) while battling the complexities of the ever-evolving medical field. And while there is plenty of attention paid to the various characters' friendships and romances, it never felt like it devolved totally into soap opera territory like "Grey's Anatomy" often does.
"ER" is also, of course, the other Noah Wyle medical vehicle, making him (then a young, fresh-faced Dr. Carter and not the extraordinarily tired Dr. Robinavitch of today) the only actor who appears on our list of the 10 best doctors in TV shows twice. What can be said? The guy's good at his job.