5 Medical Dramas Way Better Than Grey's Anatomy

"Grey's Anatomy" has been on the air so long that the youngest member of its original cast, Katherine Heigl, is now almost old enough to qualify for AARP benefits. So it's safe to say that the show must be doing something right. The long-running medical drama isn't just a fan favorite, either. It has been nominated for nearly 40 Primetime Emmy awards — including two for outstanding drama series.

Still, it's far from perfect, especially in recent years. There is definitely a sense that "Grey's Anatomy" has overstayed its welcome — one of the biggest fans among our staff, Nina Starner, was already over it back in 2023. And yet here we are, with the show confirmed to last at least into 2027.

Luckily, there are other, better medical dramas to watch; whether you are a lapsed "Grey's Anatomy" fan, or if you never liked it at all. Among the things that makes the following shows superior is that the interpersonal drama is much less soapy (or is barely there at all); the cases don't get as outlandish and gimmicky; and, to put it bluntly, the acting and writing is simply stronger as a whole.