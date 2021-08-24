The Medical Drama Hidden Gem You Can Watch On HBO Max

Television watchers have been fascinated by the medical world for a long, long time — something that the many medical dramas out there certainly makes clear. The fact that "General Hospital" has been continually running since 1963 is one indicator of this, as well as the popularity of "ER," which ran from 1994 to 2004 and made a star out of George Clooney, followed by 2004's "House" starring Hugh Laurie as a pain meds addict and doctor for eight seasons. Then, of course, there's "Grey's Anatomy" — arguably the most notable of all — which premiered in 2005, is still airing and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon: its whopping 18th season will premiere in September this year (via Deadline). That's not even taking into account the dozens of other popular shows that fall into this category, such as "The Good Doctor," "Private Practice" and "Doogie Howser, M.D." ... the list goes on and on.

While all the shows listed above are pretty well-known — and some wildly popular — there's one medical drama, which ran for just two seasons, that may have flown under the radar for even the most ardent medical drama fans. However, thanks to HBO Max, this show's standing may change in a big way.

"The Knick," a period-set medical drama starring Clive Owen and directed by Steven Soderbergh ("Contagion"), premiered on Cinemax in 2014 and is now available to watch on HBO Max. Here's why "The Knick" is worth watching.