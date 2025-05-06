This article contains discussions of addiction and sexual assault.

Imagine, for a moment, that you're on an airplane and someone has a medical emergency. "Quick!" somebody shouts. "We need a doctor over here!" If an actor you knew from a popular medical drama went to go and assist the person in need, you'd probably be a little concerned, which is to say that being a doctor and playing a doctor are two radically different skill sets. Still, that's not to say that playing a good or even great fictional doctor doesn't require its own kind of talent, and every single actor on this list helped create genuinely iconic and truly unforgettable characters who save lives on the small screen (but, again, not in real life, so don't ask Noah Wyle to help you if you're injured).

Throughout the history of television, a whole bunch of great actors have played doctors on the small screen, but which ones are the very best? Throughout this list, we'll talk about some of the most talented and brilliant fictional doctors that have ever appeared on TV — from surgeons to physicians — and we'll rank them from worst to best. From fixtures on classic NBC medical dramas to one doctor who's played strictly for laughs to a doctor who's based on Sherlock Holmes, here are the 10 best doctors in TV shows, ranked. (There are light spoilers for the shows mentioned here: you've been warned!)