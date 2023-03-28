I've Been Watching Grey's Anatomy Since The Beginning, And I'm Finally Ready For It To End

Look. I get it. There's a lot of stuff to make fun of in "Grey's Anatomy." In the second season — which I actually think is one of the best ones! — there's a truly absurd two-part episode where both Christina Ricci and Meredith end up steadying an unexploded homemade bomb in a guy's chest cavity. There's some fuss over oxygen lines, Coach Taylor from "Friday Night Lights" goes kablooie, and it's ... well, it's silly. If we're being totally honest, the actual medical stuff on "Grey's Anatomy" is uniformly insane, but you know what? That's kind of the fun of it. Season 2 is heightened and absurd, but it's also a wild, thoroughly enjoyable ride, filled with characters you can't help but love. What more do you people want out of a TV show?

I will also be the first to admit that some of the the show's dialogue is clunky — Meredith's "pick me, choose me, love me" speech comes to mind alongside a few others — but say what you will about Shonda Rhimes. The woman knows how to write a monologue, and she honed this skill in early seasons of "Grey's" before penning powerhouse soliloquies for Joe Morton on her next series, "Scandal." The dialogue has a "Gilmore Girls" quality to it. It's quick, snappy, it moves, and when it works, it just works.

Also, not for nothing? The Season 6 two-part finale with a gunman roaming the hospital is better drama than the entire last two seasons of "Game of Thrones." Go ahead. Fight me.