5 Worst Things Khan Noonien Singh Ever Did On Star Trek, Ranked

Of all the villains in the Star Trek universe, few, if any, are more genuinely menacing than Khan Noonien Singh, the genetically augmented superhuman and former dictator who awakens from cryosleep aiming to pick up where he left off during the Eugenics Wars. Played by Ricardo Montalbán in the original timeline and Benedict Cumberbatch in the Kelvin timeline, Khan is cold, calculating, ruthless, and guilty of many crimes.

Shortly after he is awakened from his 200-or-so-year suspended animation nap aboard the prison transport ship SS Botany Bay in the 1967 original series episode "Space Seed," Khan wastes no time manipulating ship historian Marla McGivers (Madlyn Rhue) into helping him pick up right where he left off, this time with designs on taking over the universe. When his efforts to rain mayhem down on the Enterprise fail, Captain Kirk (William Shatner) banishes the both of them along with the rest of Khan's foot soldiers to the Ceti Alpha system. Decades later, they meet again, this time with Khan bent on revenge against the cruel conditions his people endured after they were marooned.

In all that time, Khan only gets worse with each new encounter. Whether he's rocking a Vidal Sassoon blowout or 1980s Grandma Bangs, the man is a full-blown menace in every timeline. Hang onto your ears as we rank Khan Noonien Singh's most villainous moves, from pretty darned bad to deeply trauma-inducing.