What Is Spock Fixing In Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan & Why Does It Matter?

Ask any Trekkie what the pinnacle of Star Trek movies is, and they'll undoubtedly tell you it's "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." It's easy to see why; the sci-fi classic is simply packed with iconic moments, from the film's iconic villain Khan, portrayed spectacularly by Ricardo Montalbán, to Spock's (Leonard Nimoy) heroic sacrifice.

Spock's shocking death occurs when he goes to repair the Enterprise's warp drive in the engine room, which contains a lethal amount of radiation. Toward the end of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," the ship's crew needs to escape a nebula before it explodes. They can only get far enough away by activating the warp drive, which is broken at the time, and the engine room is completely toxic, preventing any human from fixing it. However, as a Vulcan, Spock goes in to repair it since he can last longer. He succeeds, with the Enterprise managing to get away from the explosion, but it costs Spock his life.

Spock's sacrifice stunned "Star Trek" fans, and he stays true to his character until the very end, insisting it was the most logical move. This leads to one of the most emotional moments in the entire franchise when Kirk (William Shatner) can only watch as his friend dies. It was significant for the movie to kill off such a major character even if he comes back, and it set the stage for the next cinematic Star Trek outing — "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock."