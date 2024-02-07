Star Trek's SS Botany Bay: Khan Noonien Singh's Ship Has A Dark History

Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán) is nothing short of a "Star Trek" icon, but not for the best of reasons. The genetically engineered villain is one of the most dangerous and cunning foes Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and the rest of the USS Enterprise crew face throughout their time among the stars. After conquering a large portion of Earth during the 1990s, Khan is frozen in suspended animation until 2267, when he and his allies are freed from their purgatory on the SS Botany Bay — a vessel with a dark real-world history behind it.

Botany Bay, also known as Kamay in the Dharawal language, is located in Australia and was established as a British penal colony in the late 18th century following Captain James Cook's arrival. During the ensuing colonization of Australia, disease and conflict devastated local indigenous populations. Soon enough, Botany Bay became a port for the delivery of convicts, with roughly 160,000 passing through between 1788 and 1850. Worse yet, conditions on the transport ships and in Botany Bay itself were less than ideal, resulting in widespread disease and death.

The history of Australia's Botany Bay is ugly, to put it lightly, but how does its history relate to Khan's transport?