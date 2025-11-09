10 Iconic Star Trek Villains That Are Actually Overrated

As a general concept, the Suliban Cabal — the main antagonists toward the beginning of "Star Trek: Enterprise" — were pretty solid villains. With their people strewn across the galaxy after a diaspora in the wake of their home planet becoming uninhabitable, the Suliban race faced a power vacuum. And like all good political power vacuums, it had to be filled with the worst possible representatives of the community in the form of the Suliban Cabal, a faction of Suliban given special genetic alterations as payment for their role in the Temporal Cold War.

The Suliban Cabal's genetic alterations could get pretty freaky — we're talking bendy bones and chameleon flesh freaky. They were skeezy, unsettling, and generally creeps who seemed to only want one thing: to artificially upgrade their evolution on a case-by-case basis commensurate with each individual's contribution to their terrorism. And the fact that they were being urged on a by a mysterious Zoom caller from the future only made them creepier.

Sadly, they only became less so over the course of the series, and the fact that they don't show up later in the Trek universe is always hanging in the air throughout "Enterprise." Writing on his blog Eavesdropping With Johnny in 2009, "Enterprise" production illustrator John Eaves mused, "The Suliban were a strange race and they were to be so prominent in the new series, but by season 2 they had pretty much faded away." As to what, exactly, became of them? Only the giant space koala knows.