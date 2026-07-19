10 Most Controversial DC Comics Stories Of All Time, Ranked

Comics have been a storytelling medium for a long time, even dating back to Roman history, although today we often associate it with the mass media publication of superheroes. Since the introduction of Superman and other icons, comics have largely centered on superheroes and their fictional endeavors.

For a long time, comics were sold on newsstands (not in dedicated shops) and their audience was largely made up of younger readers. It wasn't long before a lot of people had opinions about what comics should and shouldn't be allowed to do, because of those audience assumptions. That partially led to the original comics code. While the artform has also garnered a more sophisticated following, people haven never stopped having strong opinions about (and objections to) the content of comic books.

In fact, many of the most vocal critics of comics are the readers themselves. Readers feel like they've grown up with their favorite superheroes, and it can be devastating when those characters are put into situations where they fail to live up to decades' worth of backstory. A lot of disturbing things have happened in the history of DC Comics, but only so many have caused enough of an uproar to be labeled a controversy. We ranked the 10 most gnarly DC comics events, exploring the issues surrounding them.