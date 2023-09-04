DC Villains That Are Way Scarier Than Darkseid

Darkseid is a character with a rich backstory and one of DC Comics' biggest bads, if not the biggest ever. Not only is he individually capable of holding his own against Superman (thanks to his Omega Force-granted super strength, laser beams, and invulnerability), but he also commands legions of vicious, nightmarish armies from his home planet of Apokolips.

In his pursuit of the anti-life equation — which is kind of like if the six Infinity Stones were just one math formula — Darkseid has decimated worlds throughout the DC universe and would probably be the scariest DC villain if he existed in real life. But thanks to the rules of storytelling and fiction often being quite different from reality, the fear factor of a villain isn't always straightforward.

Depending on who's telling the story and what that story is trying to say, there are a lot of DC villains with the potential to be far more creepy, haunting, frightening, and scary than Darkseid.