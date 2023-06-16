The Flash Reboots The DCU, But Can It Avoid Flashpoint's Massive New 52 Misfire?

After years of production, Andy Muschetti's "The Flash" is finally coming to theaters and charting the future course of the DC Universe on film. Rather than being an origin story, the movie — starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen aka the Flash, Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Michael Keaton as Batman — adapts one of comic book history's most controversial and far-reaching events ever: "Flashpoint."

The 2011 comics story, by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert, shook DC continuity to its core, leading to an altered reality becoming the main DC continuity. Similarly, this version of "Flashpoint" will kill the Snyderverse, resetting the universe per the creative minds of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

This could be good. It could be great. The "Flashpoint" reset of the comics, though, had some serious problems that this film adaptation needs to learn from.

The "New 52" reboot that followed in the wake of "Flashpoint" made significant mistakes, from odd character changes, to compressed timelines that made little sense, and fractured storylines that left readers baffled. In the comics, the entire event is considered a mixed bag, and while there were highlights from the era — including Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's run on "Batman" — the overall initiative should serve as a major warning about how not to re-construct a rebooted universe. Now, as Warner Bros. gets ready to follow its lead, it needs to learn the unfortunate lessons taught by the "New 52," because the new DCU can become something great — but only if it pays attention to how its comics equivalent stumbled.