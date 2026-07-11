5 Western TV Shows Way Better Than Marshals

However you feel about the "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals," many fans are pleased that the Duttonverse has continued to expand. Between the popular "Dutton Ranch" and other Taylor Sheridan-made Yellowstone projects in development, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. That's even despite Kevin Costner's infamous exit and the original series' subsequent close. But if you've found yourself wanting more after "Marshals" somewhat controversial CBS debut, then you've come to the right place.

"Marshals" hasn't been everyone's particular cup of trail-brewed joe, but Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his new showcase has its merits. At the very least, giving the Dutton heir a badge is more interesting than anything the original program did with him. Still, there are better shows out there that explore what it means to be a Western-flavored lawman, and we've put together a list of some of the best that the genre — both traditional Westerns and neo-Westerns alike — has to offer.

From gunslinging marshals, to battle-hardened sheriffs, to folksy Texas Rangers, we've compiled a list of shows like "Marshals" that are better in every respect. We're also not including any of the other "Yellowstone"-related shows here, so these are fresh multi-season programs to give a shot. Clip on that holster and prepare to ride, because these are the shows we'd happily recommend over "Marshals" any day of the week.