5 Western TV Shows Way Better Than Marshals
However you feel about the "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals," many fans are pleased that the Duttonverse has continued to expand. Between the popular "Dutton Ranch" and other Taylor Sheridan-made Yellowstone projects in development, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. That's even despite Kevin Costner's infamous exit and the original series' subsequent close. But if you've found yourself wanting more after "Marshals" somewhat controversial CBS debut, then you've come to the right place.
"Marshals" hasn't been everyone's particular cup of trail-brewed joe, but Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his new showcase has its merits. At the very least, giving the Dutton heir a badge is more interesting than anything the original program did with him. Still, there are better shows out there that explore what it means to be a Western-flavored lawman, and we've put together a list of some of the best that the genre — both traditional Westerns and neo-Westerns alike — has to offer.
From gunslinging marshals, to battle-hardened sheriffs, to folksy Texas Rangers, we've compiled a list of shows like "Marshals" that are better in every respect. We're also not including any of the other "Yellowstone"-related shows here, so these are fresh multi-season programs to give a shot. Clip on that holster and prepare to ride, because these are the shows we'd happily recommend over "Marshals" any day of the week.
Justified
Somewhere between being an action-packed neo-Western and Southern Gothic, "Justified" is the type of crime drama that you won't be able to stop watching once you start. Like "Marshals," it follows a lawman with a penchant for cowboy hats and quick draws, but in the case of Timothy Olyphant's Deputy Marshal Raylan Givens, he's a bit more wild at heart than Kayce Dutton. The FX series was developed by Graham Yost but remains rooted in the novels of Elmore Leonard, who created Givens. Of course, Olyphant makes the character completely his own.
"Justified" ran for six seasons and 78 episodes, each as thrilling as the last. As Raylan is reassigned from Miami to Harlan County, Kentucky, he finds himself on edge as he is thrown back into the life he once left behind. Much of his trouble comes in the form of Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), with whom he "enjoys" a shared history. Their fascinating bond is a major focus of "Justified," and is part of the draw for many who get hooked on the show.
Although "Justified" has a satisfying series finale, Raylan would return years later in the revival series "Justified: City Primeval" (itself inspired by Leonard's "City Primeval" novel), which takes him to Detroit on a new case. Whether you stick with the original series or continue with Olyphant's triumphant return, you can't go wrong with Raylan Givens.
Walker, Texas Ranger
After Chuck Norris made "Lone Wolf McQuade" a decade earlier, the action star returned to the Texas Rangers for the hit CBS procedural "Walker, Texas Ranger." As Cordell Walker, Norris patrolled the Dallas-Fort Worth area with his Wild West lawman sensibilities, alongside partner Jimmy Trivette (Clarence Gilyard). A former combat Marine and Vietnam War veteran, Walker used a mixture of his military training and martial arts to fight crime the only way he knew how — with more roundhouse kicks than you can count.
Admittedly, "Walker, Texas Ranger" is a bit hokey, blending its corny small screen style with Norris' signature charm. It's certainly dated, but that's part of the show's cozy flavor. The family-friendly nature of the series is a departure from what you'd traditionally see on network television these days, but back in the '90s, the series was a massive hit. With 203 episodes and nine seasons under its belt, there's a reason folks still revisit Walker with regularity.
For as big a place as Texas is, the Lone Star State can be quite small. In fact, you probably didn't know that Taylor Sheridan actually got his start on an episode of the CBS program (see Season 3's "War Zone"). For those who liked the idea of following a Texas Ranger on television but are unsure about Norris' campy material, the program was re-imagined on The CW back in 2021 as simply "Walker," with Jared Padalecki in the leading role. That series even spawned an Old West prequel of its own!
Dark Winds
One of the more interesting aspects of "Marshals" (and "Yellowstone" before it) is the program's emphasis on Native American issues. If you're itching for more reservation-based plotlines with tough-as-nails lawmen at the center, then AMC's "Dark Winds" is the show for you. Based on the Leaphorn & Chee novels by the late Tony Hillerman, the Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin-produced series follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) as they uncover the latest mysteries plaguing Navajo territory.
Still airing on AMC, "Dark Winds" is equal parts neo-Western, mystery thriller, and neo-noir crime drama. As Leaphorn and his cohorts deal with every new threat on the Rez — from bank robbers and con-artists to strange cults and uber-violent assassins — they wrestle to maintain their culture and heritage from a world that has largely forgotten them. Set in the 1970s, the period aesthetic is a unique way to explore the Navajo Nation.
Although each season loosely adapts one or more of the Hillerman novels, "Dark Winds" has forged its own distinct identity, separating itself from AMC's previous Western outings like "Hell on Wheels" or "The Son." It's a fantastic series, one that those underwhelmed by "Marshals" won't be able to stop revisiting.
Gunsmoke
When it comes to Old West marshals, none are more iconic or influential than James Arness' Marshal Matt Dillon from "Gunsmoke." Originally a popular radio program created by John Meston, the series was updated for the small screen by Norman Macdonnell, who turned Dillon's adventures into CBS's longest-running Western — indeed, it was the longest-running primetime series for decades. Set in Dodge City, Dillon fought crime with an imposing figure and powerful resilience that changed the way horse operas were made at the time.
As one of television's first "adult Westerns," the 20-season (and 635 episode) series originally began as a half-hour black-and-white program, though it was eventually extended into an hour-long show before it made the transition to color. With a full cast that included Amanda Blake as Miss Kitty Russell, Milburn Stone as "Doc" Adams, and Dennis Weaver as Chester B. Goode (among others), there was always enough happening in Dodge. Never let it be said that "Gunsmoke" — which ran under the titled "Marshal Dillon" during syndicated reruns — didn't know how to roll with the times. What's more, the popular Western has remained that way, becoming a hit on streaming in recent years.
In a twist of Hollywood fate, it was John Wayne who got Arness the job as the famed Dodge City lawman, resulting in the Duke's famous introduction to the series. With that kickstart, "Gunsmoke" became a cultural phenomenon, transforming the television landscape and solidifying the Western's place in TV history for many years to come. In the '90s, Arness returned to Dodge for a series of five made-for-TV revival pictures, though he would be the only cast member to return for every installment.
Longmire
Predating "Marshals" by over a decade, and arguably the best modern Western lawman to grace the small screen, is Robert Taylor's Sheriff Walt Longmire. A traditionally flavored television hero and Western protagonist in every sense, Walt stood tall for "honesty and integrity" throughout all 63 episodes of "Longmire," which began on A&E before moving to Netflix. Set in the fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming (though part of the real Absaroka mountain range), Walt and his small sheriff's department tackle crime throughout the region with true grit and determination.
Inspired by the Longmire mystery novels by Craig Johnson, the six-season neo-Western is everything that "Marshals" should have been from the get-go. It nails police procedural elements with self-contained stories while never letting the format turn the plot stale. As the series progressed, it began to better balance its serialized aspects with one-and-done mysteries. Although more murder occurs in this small rural county than anywhere else in the modern American West, Walt, "Vic" Moretti (Katee Sackhoff), and Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips) somehow always come out on top.
Additionally, "Longmire" was a trailblazer for Native American representation, spending much of its time on the nearby Cheyenne Reservation dealing with real-life problems not often explored on television. Directly preceding the "Yellowstone" phenomenon (it ended only a year before Sheridan's flagship series began), "Longmire" is a neo-Western in the league of its own. You won't find one better.