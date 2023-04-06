Justified's Walton Goggins Delved Into The Profound Bond Between Raylan And Boyd

When actor Walton Goggins appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" in 2020, he talked about the strange but very real kinship his "Justified" character Boyd Crowder felt with US Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) on the 2010 – 2015 series. Despite being on opposite sides of the law, Raylan always acknowledged how working together as teenage coal miners in Harlan instilled in them an unspoken bond, with Boyd even saving Raylan's life during a cave-in.

Goggins compared this to being in the military, as many of his friends growing up joined to get out of their hometown in Alabama. "The same thing with digging coal, the same thing with anything you do in one's youth," he said. "Whenever you experience trauma together or difficult periods in your life, you're forever tied to that person."

The truth is, even as the Marshal becomes increasingly determined to catch the clever, violent criminal over the course of the show, Raylan hesitates killing his old friend every time he has the opportunity. Below, a spoiler-heavy explanation of the reasons why.