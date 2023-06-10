Whatever Happened To Andrew Dice Clay?

For a time, it seemed like Andrew Dice Clay was invincible. As an entertainer, his persona was ubiquitous; as some corporate entities shied away from his offensive, four-letter-word-heavy content, others couldn't pass up the inarguable appeal of monetizing his massive following. The first domino that seemed to fall came from MTV, when Clay was a presenter at the Video Music Awards in 1989, ostensibly introducing Cher but ultimately taking things much further.

"I come for the rehearsal, and my whole job was to hit my mark, and 'Ladies and gentlemen, the last puritan, Cher'," he recalled of the gig decades later, remembering that comments from producer Dick Clark set him off. "My friend says to me, 'Well, you could go out there and either be a teardrop, or a tidal wave.' I don't really want to go nuts, I'm trying to do the right thing... I come out there, now I'm angry. Now everybody's going to pay. Now everybody will be disciplined."

"I went ahead and did the poems," he recalled of his most popular act element at the time. "You've got to understand, this isn't HBO or Showtime, this is MTV. Everybody gets this; it's free... the crowd is going f*****g crazy, so I figured, go into my fat girl stuff... while I'm doing my act, Dick Clark goes to charge me and [host] Arsenio [Hall] jumps on his back and tackles him."

In a high-profile, headline-grabbing move, the network banned him for life from MTV. "He had some copy we had written for him, but he veered from it," former MTV SVP/Executive of Production for Music Specials/Events Salli Frattini later said of the incident. "A lot of people were [saying] he'll never work on this show again, he'll never do anything with the channel again."

Meanwhile, executives at 20th Century Fox had been working with Clay to transition from stand-up to leading man work ("I figured I would just go from doing millions of people on the road to movie stardom," Clay later recalled, citing Eddie Murphy as an inspiration. "But I got the backlash.") The then-unnamed concert film that would eventually be released as "Dice Rules" was pushed from August 31, 1990 to an indefinite release amid rumors that Fox was backing out of the deal; after the studio's Renny Harlin-directed "Ford Fairlane" (co-starring such notables as Priscilla Presley, Ed O'Neill, Tone Loc and Wayne Newton and hyped by a hit music video unable to show the leading man of the movie it was promoting) bombed hard at the box office with a $21 million domestic take, "Dice Rules" was dumped into a mere 40 theaters nationwide on May 17, 1991.

In the middle of it all, a scrambling Dice appeared on "The Arsenio Hall Show" and seemingly broke down in tears, insisting his "Diceman" character was simply an act. But fans and critics alike were unwelcoming of the quasi-apology, and aside from touring to now-diminished crowds, it would be multiple years before Clay would return to the spotlight in any meaningful way.