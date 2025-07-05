The One SNL Skit That Ruined These Actors' Lives Forever

"Saturday Night Live" alumni Chris Kattan can point to a single skit that changed his life forever: The Season 26 sketch "MSNBC Investigates." In his memoir "Baby, Don't Hurt Me: Stories and Scars from Saturday Night Live," Kattan wrote, "After those forty-five seconds on the 'SNL' stage in May of 2001, my body would never, ever be the same."

In this sketch, Kattan was supposed to fall backwards in his chair, but as he fell backwards he felt something snap in his neck. For months afterward, he experienced terrible chronic pain, but it wasn't until almost a year later that he realized just how serious the injury was; he had injured his spinal cord. Yet before he could get the necessary surgeries, Kattan explained to Inside Edition, "I had to wait until after the season of SNL, because they didn't want to miss a show." The actor recalled that NBC agreed to pay for two out of his five surgeries but otherwise didn't get involved, and Kattan didn't press the matter further. He told Variety, "I didn't want to make a fuss. They're family, you know?" Kattan felt a need to keep his problems to himself and act like he was fine. However, in retrospect he wishes he had spoken up about it sooner.

His neck injury led to chronic pain, which in turn led to addiction to painkillers. Kattan explained that his recovery consumed so much of his life that his relationships and career suffered. Eventually, Kattan managed to get back on his feet again, but the damage done to his body was permanent. "I can do pretty much everything I used to be able to do," he told Variety, "except there is a lot of pain involved."