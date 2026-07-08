5 Real Ranching Details Yellowstone Got Right

"Yellowstone" is a modern-day soap opera made for folks who want something a little more prestigious than "Days of Our Lives." We can admit that, right? The melodrama is so often over-the-top that it's hard to believe that anyone really lives or acts this way. Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton, in particular, is a spitfire who can't sit through a single family dinner without flying off the handle, and Jamie (Wes Bentley) is an opportunist who will take any chance he gets to scurry away from his father's shadow. Interestingly, some of these familial conflicts may not be too far off from some ranches.

"They do at least have that part right in 'Yellowstone,' with all the infighting among the family," explained fifth-generation Montana rancher Matt Pierson to Men's Health. "We see plenty of that, which I think comes from the job being so stressful all the time." Whether it's Beth and Jamie hating on each other or John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) constant lording of power over his children, there's something about "family business" that can quickly get out of hand. "Yellowstone" may be a bit dramatic at times, but that doesn't mean these sorts of conflicts don't occur.

That said, plenty of ranch families stick together despite the many personal and professional challenges that come with the work. Ranching families have been known to unite against issues of government overreach, natural disasters, and land disputes, not to mention the end goal of preserving the cowboy way of life itself. Perhaps this is why Taylor Sheridan introduced an alternative take on a small-town Montana cowboy in the form of Cade Harris (Kevin Zegers) and his family on "The Madison," almost as an apology for making the Duttons so depraved.