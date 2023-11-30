Yellowstone: Why Does Beth Hate Jamie So Much?

"Yellowstone" just wouldn't be "Yellowstone" without the long-standing grudges and feuds that have become staples of the neo-Western subgenre. Of course, no rivalry in the Paramount+ hit series is as long-standing or as bitter as that between Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her adopted brother, Jamie (Wes Bentley). While the subject has been deeply explored throughout the series thus far, as we head into what is likely their final showdown in Season 5, Part 2, some fans could probably use a refresher.

When a teenage Beth got pregnant with Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) baby in a "Yellowstone" flashback, she appealed to Jamie to help her get an abortion in secret. With this in mind, Jamie took Beth to an indigenous women's health center and signed off on the procedure, knowing that it involved Beth getting a hysterectomy and no longer being able to have kids.

This is the central reason why Beth has so much disdain for Jamie, despite how much effort he's put in to try and prove himself to the family. However, there are definitely other events that have occurred between the two Dutton siblings that have driven the wedge between them even deeper.