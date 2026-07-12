5 Zombie TV Shows Way Better Than The Walking Dead

When it comes to zombie TV shows, few manage to stand at the same heights as "The Walking Dead." A big part of that is how all-encompassing the show became in the larger television landscape. It ran for 11 seasons and kept going even when the show's protagonist, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), stepped away. It even spawned numerous spinoffs, so the show still has a lot of social cache to this day.

"The Walking Dead" absolutely has plenty of stellar moments. The first season alone is positively riveting all the way through. But if you watched the entire show, you'll probably admit there are times when the series stumbled. Plenty of "Walking Dead" moments outraged fans or were just plain boring. Sometimes, it felt like the show was merely spinning its wheels until the finale when something explosive would happen.

"The Walking Dead" remains an essential piece of zombie media, but we'd argue there are several zombie show that are more consistently entertaining throughout their entire runtime. If you liked "The Walking Dead," don't just settle for the spinoffs. Check out some of these shows to see some very different takes on the undead.