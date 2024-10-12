The Best Zombie TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Whether you prefer scientifically crafted zombies or the more supernatural ones, the undead crawling out of their graves has become a true staple of television in the past decade. With the release of AMC's "The Walking Dead" in 2010, it seems as if every network and streamer instantly jumped at the chance to cash in on the zombie craze. But what makes a zombie? Well, it's either a corpse returning to life or someone who is infected by a virus that transforms them into a rabid, animal-like state, but either way, there are plenty of them to choose from.

Since we've already highlighted some of the best zombie movies out there, here are the greatest made-for-television undead adventures that you can sink your teeth into, Halloween season or not. Don't worry, watching these shouldn't turn you into one of them, but if you find yourself suddenly craving brains or human flesh, be sure to turn off the TV and get some fresh air. Otherwise, enjoy these shows!