5 Best Horror TV Shows Streaming On Netflix Right Now

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Doona, Ryu Seung-ryong, Kim Sung-kyu, Jeon Seok-ho

Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Doona, Ryu Seung-ryong, Kim Sung-kyu, Jeon Seok-ho Creator: Kim Eun-hee

Kim Eun-hee Number of Episodes: 13

13 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) is heir to the throne in the South Korean project "Kingdom." Set during the Joseon period, the king has made fewer and fewer public appearances, and his son Lee Chang is concerned that he's ill or that something more sinister is going on. While looking into it and trying to overthrow and take the throne, he finds a strange virus outside the city walls.

There are plenty of great zombie TV shows out there, but "Kingdom" stands out from the rest because it's also a historical drama. This means not only is everyone dealing with zombies, but there's also tons of political unrest, since those close to the king don't want Lee Chang to take the throne because his mother isn't the queen. The conflict adds depth and intrigue, making you wonder if the zombies or the politics will be the dynasty's downfall, and ultimately amplifies the best of both genres.

"Kingdom" holds an average score of 98% from critics and 91% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes across two seasons and a special. Critics highlight the zombie lore of the series, which includes elements seen before in movies like "World War Z," but adds new elements like sun avoidance to create something unique. "The end result is a zombie drama that does both the zombie part well, and the drama part well," Paul Tassi wrote for Forbes.