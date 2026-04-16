5 Best Horror TV Shows Streaming On Netflix Right Now
While there are tons of great horror movies out in the world to enjoy, the catalog of amazing horror shows is rapidly growing, with long-running series like "The Walking Dead" changing the direction of the genre. From the rise of zombie projects changing the mold to stellar paranormal offerings, there's something for everyone, no matter what creature or concept scares them the most.
Netflix boasts strong projects in the genre, which can make it a bit difficult to decide what to watch when you just want to pull a blanket over your eyes and go to sleep with the lights on. From original programs to those that have made Netflix their streaming home, the options are a bit overwhelming. But, never fear, we've consulted with the spirits to determine which ones are worth the watch, based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores. These are the five best horror series you can watch on the streamer right now, including ghosts, zombies, witches, and everything that goes bump in the night.
Kingdom
- Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Doona, Ryu Seung-ryong, Kim Sung-kyu, Jeon Seok-ho
- Creator: Kim Eun-hee
- Number of Episodes: 13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) is heir to the throne in the South Korean project "Kingdom." Set during the Joseon period, the king has made fewer and fewer public appearances, and his son Lee Chang is concerned that he's ill or that something more sinister is going on. While looking into it and trying to overthrow and take the throne, he finds a strange virus outside the city walls.
There are plenty of great zombie TV shows out there, but "Kingdom" stands out from the rest because it's also a historical drama. This means not only is everyone dealing with zombies, but there's also tons of political unrest, since those close to the king don't want Lee Chang to take the throne because his mother isn't the queen. The conflict adds depth and intrigue, making you wonder if the zombies or the politics will be the dynasty's downfall, and ultimately amplifies the best of both genres.
"Kingdom" holds an average score of 98% from critics and 91% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes across two seasons and a special. Critics highlight the zombie lore of the series, which includes elements seen before in movies like "World War Z," but adds new elements like sun avoidance to create something unique. "The end result is a zombie drama that does both the zombie part well, and the drama part well," Paul Tassi wrote for Forbes.
Guillermo Del Torro's Cabinet of Curiosities
- Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, Rupert Grint, F. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes, Peter Weller
- Creator: Guillermo del Toro
- Number of Episodes: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
"Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" is an anthology series centered around gothic horror narratives. Each episode is written and directed by a different person, though most are based on short stories by H. P. Lovecraft, E. M. Carroll, and del Toro himself. Audiences can watch as a grave robber gets his comeuppance, skincare products literally come to life, and ornithologists encounter the paranormal while trying to grieve the loss of their child.
With a new story each episode, "Cabinet of Curiosities" is the perfect thing to watch when you want a quick horror fix. You can binge all eight episodes in one day, but it's better to savor them and experience each episode on its own. Every story is unique, engaging, and gives the audience a taste of different horror subgenres from a well-curated group of filmmakers.
"[...] This is a meticulously crafted, crisply written, beautifully directed and well-acted anthology series," Richard Roeper wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times. That sentiment is reflected across critics' reviews, resulting in a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave "Cabinet of Curiosities" a lower score of 72%, with some arguing they were disappointed in the stories, but a strong group says it's a great watch for fans of the genre.
The Summer Hikaru Died
- Cast: Shūichirō Umeda, Chiaki Kobayashi, Yumiri Hanamori, Wakana Kowaka, Chikahiro Kobayashi
- Creator: Mokumokuren
- Number of Episodes: 12
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
"The Summer Hikaru Died" is an animated horror series based on the manga of the same name. It follows two teens, Hikaru Indo and Yoshiki Tsujinaka, who have known each other since they were kids. However, their friendship changes when Hikaru disappears in the mountains, only to return and not seem like himself. Is Hikaru still Hikaru, or has something else taken his place?
The anime isn't just a horror story — it's a narrative rooted in friendship and the lengths someone is willing to go to so they don't lose a friend. However, what's happening to Hikaru begins to impact the teens' village, and that's something Yoshiki has to consider. Mysterious deaths, strange supernatural experiences, and magical barriers become the norm, which makes it harder for Yoshiki to preserve what's important to him.
Critics gave "The Summer Hikaru Died" a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences awarding the series an 89%. Reviews discuss how well the anime creates a tense atmosphere with beautiful animation. "'The Summer Hikaru Died's' animation and sound perfectly capture the environment," Abigail Stevens wrote for Screen Rant, further calling the animation of the entity in Hikaru as something that "made [their] skin crawl."
The Haunting of Hill House
- Cast: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Victoria Pedretti
- Creator: Mike Flanagan
- Number of Episodes: 10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
Based on the book of the same name by Shirley Jackson, "The Haunting of Hill House" follows a family living in a haunted house and how that experience impacts their lives years later. As their parents renovate the house, everyone experiences paranormal activity. It gets so bad that the family leaves without finishing the renovations. In the present, the effects of the house continue to linger, especially since one of the children made a career publishing the story.
The miniseries isn't the first horror project from Mike Flanagan, but it is the one that put him on the map and led to his other horror TV shows on the platform, like "Midnight Mass" and "The Fall of the House of Usher." Not only is it one of the best ghost stories on television, including a reveal about a spirit in the house you can't see coming, but the individual stories are emotional and gripping, leaving you rooting for everyone in some capacity.
"The Haunting of Hill House" boasts a 93% from critics and a 91% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Positive reviews discuss how well the series covers topics like addiction and grief while also being a family drama at its core. "Flanagan and his team keenly understand how painful memories and deep wells of grief can lead to sleepless nights," Brian Tallerico wrote for RogerEbert.com.
Marianne
- Cast: Victoire Du Bois, Lucie Boujenah, Tiphaine Daviot, Mireille Herbstmeyer
- Creator: Samuel Bodin
- Number of Episodes: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
The French show "Marianne" follows the horrors of an author's work seemingly coming to life. Emma (Victoire Du Bois) wants to know what happened to her friend, who died by suicide in front of her. However, when she looks further into her friend's death, it all seems connected to the witch in Emma's books, implying that the author literally wrote her into existence in the physical world. And, based on everything happening, it looks like the witch is coming for everyone Emma loves.
While "Marianne" is rooted in horror, it's also ultimately a mystery as Emma tries to understand what's going on and how she can stop her own creation. While many different horror elements are at play in the series, like witches, ghosts, and seances, they all complement the story well and don't feel like they were included just for shock value. Everything has its part to play, building something that goes beyond Emma's book.
"Marianne" has a 100% from critics and an 84% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. "In terms of originality, horror fans will recognize many clear influences, but it customizes and molds them into a unique antagonist with fascinating mythology," Meagan Navarro wrote for Bloody Disgusting. Audiences agree, calling the show "unsettling," though some think the pace is a little on the slow side.
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