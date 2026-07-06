5 Best Directors Who Started Out As Actors

Filmmaking is big business, and while movies are typically promoted around the biggest stars making up the cast, directors are responsible for bringing the written word to life on the silver screen. Directing is difficult, complex work that is often overshadowed or overlooked by the public. Directors are required to possess a great deal of knowledge about everything from blocking a shot and selecting the right music for a scene to inspiring actors' performances and working with editors to finalize their vision into the best possible movie.

While there are several legendary directors who never went to film school, most spend years learning their trade. On the other hand, numerous actors started out in front of the camera and transitioned to directing as their careers progressed. This kind of on-the-job training has transformed some of Hollywood's greatest performers into its most accomplished directors, whether they started out in television or hit the ground running in feature films.

It makes sense that a great actor would also make an excellent director, but not all of them do as well as others. It takes a lot of talent and industry knowledge to do both well. While some directors throw themselves into their movies, starting without any directing experience and transitioning into it is far more impressive. Each of these five directors started their careers as actors, and they've all made a name for themselves in the industry.