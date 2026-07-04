5 Worst Comic Book Movie CinemaScore Grades Of All Time

On its opening night, "Supergirl" did not go over like gangbusters with the general public. Audiences gave the film an average grade of B- on CinemaScore, a market research firm that polls moviegoers on the opening nights of new releases to figure out what word-of-mouth will look like. CinemaScore data can offer a mildly useful glimpse into what original movies are taking off with people, such as "Sinners" getting an A grade from moviegoers before becoming a leggy phenomenon. On the other hand, they can also pinpoint when would-be crowdpleasers are going horribly awry.

That's tragically the case with "Supergirl," which bombed at the box office. However, this Craig Gillespie directorial effort at least fared better than the worst comic book movie CinemaScore grades of all time, a collection that failed to gain momentum with the broader public. These five features (ranked below from "highest" CinemaScore grade to lowest) had specific artistic faults that alienated audiences. These opening night monikers were just the start of the dire long-term reputations these features would grapple with.

Given how often comic book films get glowing CinemaScore grades, these five motion pictures are also fascinatingly anomalous examples of the subgenre. There's lots to unpack with these five movies that make the opening night "Supergirl" reception look glowing by comparison.