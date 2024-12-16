Why Kraven The Hunter Bombed At The Box Office

Once "Morbius" inspired that infamous fake catchphrase, it was basically all over for Sony's Spider-Man Universe. There was just no way this interconnected web of adaptations of Marvel Comics characters (rooted in the universe of Spider-Man) could ever hope to recover as a serious contender for box office glory after such an event. Still, nearly three years after "Morbius," Sony/Columbia Pictures gave it the old college try once again with "Kraven the Hunter," which saw Aaron Taylor-Johnson taking on the titular lead role in an origin story for one of Spidey's most famous foes. Just like "Morbius" and "Madame Web," "Kraven the Hunter" was a box office flop, opening to an estimated $11 million domestically. Overseas numbers aren't much better for the film, which is turning into a financial disaster in every corner of the globe.

"Kraven the Hunter" was an ill-advised project from the start given how audiences didn't show up for "Morbius" or other films of its ilk. However, several key qualities in the execution of "Kraven" further ensured its financial demise. Many of the problems "Kraven the Hunter" faced also led to past Sony titles like "Madame Web" flopping at the box office. Dismal marketing, relying on obscure characters that even comic book geeks have no familiarity with, and terrible reviews — "Kraven the Hunter" faced all of this and more in the lead-up to its theatrical premiere. Breaking down why "Kraven the Hunter" flopped just makes it even more obvious that this title was always destined to fail.