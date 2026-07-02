5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Worst Ex Ever

As bad as things sometimes get between the most toxic couples in TV history, what real people have to endure from violent and abusive partners is often far more terrifying than anything fiction can conjure up. That's the focus of the Netflix true crime docuseries "Worst Ex Ever," with each episode recounting a relationship that seems perfect in the beginning — until one of the people in said relationship is revealed to be an utterly despicable human being. And unfortunately, not all of the victims make it out alive.

There is obviously no shortage of great true crime documentaries to stream, on Netflix and elsewhere. But if you're here, you are likely looking for ones that share specific commonalities with "Worst Ex Ever," such as that each episode is about a different case; the focus is on crimes perpetrated by someone whom the victim(s) knew and trusted; each segment is a combination of talking head accounts from the people involved and dramatic re-enactments; and each offers a general reminder that there is a lot of legitimate evil among human beings. All of these shows share at least one or two of those traits, with some actually hitting all of them.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.