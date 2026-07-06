5 Hit Sitcoms That Are Unwatchable Today

Few things are more re-watchable than a good sitcom. Whether filmed with a single camera or in front of a live studio audience, some of the best TV shows of all time have been situational comedies. Since the days of "I Love Lucy," audiences have delighted in watching hijinks ensue amongst a comedic cast of characters. The best sitcoms of all time work as a sort of TV comfort food, going down easy and leaving a good taste in our mouths. Yet not every sitcom remains re-watchable to this day.

As with anything, changing attitudes affect the way a sitcom holds up over time. While some shows have aged like fine wine, others have aged like milk. What used to make us laugh now makes us cringe, not simply because it's politically incorrect or insufficiently "woke," but because our perceptions of what is or isn't funny evolve over time. It's the dilemma of any successful comedy: to work effectively, you have to tap into the zeitgeist, and that changes day by day, decade by decade, until ultimately, modern audiences wonder why anyone found this funny in the first place.

Here are five hit sitcoms that are unwatchable today. In assembling this list, we sought out shows that were ratings bonanzas, running for multiple seasons and airing in reruns, streaming, and on home video. Yet seen today, they come across as dated, out of touch, and sometimes downright offensive. Some of these shows may have been showered with praise and lauded with Emmys in their time, but that doesn't mean they're immune to making this list.