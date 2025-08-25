The 10 Worst Series Finales Of All Time

A classic example of a show that had its audience completely sucked in for years only to biff it all with a spectacularly awful series finale, the ending of "How I Met Your Mother" was so unpopular that it was recut for the DVD collection and then re-released digitally with an alternate ending. But despite this attempt to fix things, audience anger still hasn't been quelled years later, and it remains one of the most unpopular series finales of all time.

The entire final season of the show centered around the wedding of Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders) to Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris). The union instigated major growth for both characters and was extremely popular among the sitcom's fanbase — and the finale pulled them apart and had them divorce. Barney then went on a multi-lady bender, which resulted in him getting a stranger pregnant, turning into an insufferable girl dad, and, eventually, becoming an ex-player. Meanwhile, Robin settles back into an apartment filled with a pack of dogs, living the same career-driven life she was immersed in when the gang first met her. Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily (Alyson Hannigan), meanwhile, remain boring and stable, continuing to have kids that Lily seems to be mildly resentful toward.

The biggest insult comes when Ted (Josh Radnor) explains that his wife, Tracy (Cristin Milioti) — whom the audience has barely known for a season but had come to love — died of cancer before the show began. His children promptly demand that Ted go do what he really wants to do — ask their Aunt Robin out again, which was the apparent purpose of his long, rambling story about how he met their mother. The icky implications here are myriad, and while some have tried to claim that it was a beautiful, intelligent choice that reflects the circular nature and tragic tendencies of being alive, this conclusion still haunts the sitcom in syndication years later.